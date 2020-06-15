FG Appoints Nnaemeka Eweluka as New Managing Director of NBET

Federal Government has appointed Dr Nnaemeka Eweluka as the Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc.

This was announced by the honourable Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman in a statement issued on Monday.

Eweluka, who was the company’s General Counsel and Secretary, would succeed Dr Marilyn Amobi as substantive CEO, while the former MD is to hand over and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

The statement, which was signed by the Special Adviser, Media & Communications, Aaron Artimas, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect.

Eweluka, a lawyer, has over 20 years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics, and the power sector.

The new NBET boss is a specialist on privatisation and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration.

