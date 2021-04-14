FG Announces Plan To Unveil National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System

April 14, 2021 156

The federal government says it plans to introduce a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) to support access to urgent quality healthcare.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, disclosed this at the 2021 first quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N), held on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Ehanire, who noted that NEMSAS could reduce mortality by 50 percent, said the emergency service will facilitate access to first aid and healthcare in life-threatening situations.

“The federal government is poised to launch the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System to provide prompt and efficient emergency health access to the people,” the minister said.

“It will involve prompt response to medical distress calls of all types with first responders, transfer to facilities, assured first aid at point of care at no immediate user cost.”

The minister also noted that different factors — including lack of functional and affordable health centres — contribute to negatively affecting people’s wellbeing.

“Ignorance of the benefits of modern health services and culturally determined gender role definitions, particularly impact the wellbeing of females and children in some communities,” he said.

“The deleterious practices inevitably increase susceptibility to infections, slow down recovery from illness, and contribute to preventable morbidity and mortality rates, especially among women children and the elderly.”

He added that there is a need to strengthen engagement with media institutions and improve strategic communication tools.