FG Announces Plan To Takeover State-owned Airports

The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed its plan to takeover Kebbi, Dutse, Bauchi and Gombe state airports.

Speaking at the ongoing Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Abuja, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, stated that while the aforementioned airports would soon be taking over, most of the other states’ airports would eventually be privatised.

According to him, this move is pertinent as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government seeks to efficiently and effectively manage airports across the country.

“Nigeria actually has 43 airports, some of which are airstrips where flights take off and land, among these 43 airports, some are federal airports, some are state-owned and others are privately owned,” he stated.

Luring investors to the Nigerian aviation sector, the minister enjoined them to tap into the myriads of opportunities in the sector, especially with the recently approved 12 hectares of land for implementation of the aviation roadmap by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Nigeria’s aviation has a lot of potentials and can leverage its population and natural resources amongst others to become a leader in Africa. We need to take advantage of these variables,” Sirika said, as he revealed that the industry has survived all odds and has recorded an increase from eight million to 18 million passenger traffic in 2021.

How are airports important

The aviation sector is one of the most important industries in the country. This is because, amongst other reasons, it promotes an improved quality of life and helps to improve living standards.

More so, by aiding tourism, air transport also helps generate economic growth and alleviate poverty – providing employment opportunities, increasing revenues from taxes, and fostering the conservation of protected areas.