fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVEREntrepreneurshipJOBSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG Announces Plan To Create 21m Jobs By 2025

October 16, 20210124
The Federal Government has stated that it is planning to create 21 million jobs and move 35 million people out of poverty in its new National Development Plan (2021-2025).

The Federal Government has stated that it is planning to create 21 million jobs and move 35 million people out of poverty in its new National Development Plan (2021-2025).

The new plan serves as a replacement for the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017-2020.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, it stated that the ministry of finance, budget, and national planning, national economic council (NEC) submitted a presentation and memo on the draft of the development plan at its meeting on Friday.

He stated that the presentation and memo were to acquaint the council with the linkage between the annual budget and plans.

READ ALSO: FG Says MSMEs To Get Credit Facilities At Single Digits

“The plan also targets an average of 5 percent GDP growth, the creation of 21 million jobs, and lifting 35million people out of poverty within the duration of the Plan,” the statement reads.

He described the plan as a mechanism to engage, empower and employ our teaming energetic youths; provide opportunities for young people, women, vulnerable people, etc., via mainstreaming; increase revenue to 15 percent of GDP by 2025 and decrease the budget deficit.

Akande listed policy actions for the plan to include prioritization and implementation of critical and strategic infrastructure projects that will directly boost production and productivity.

Others include “institutional reforms in public sector, law enforcement, judiciary, and secure property rights, including intellectual property; “Measures to diversify revenue and increase tax to GDP ratio by improving tax administration, including the informal sector, and widening the tax base.”

In June, President Muhammadu Buhari launched a steering committee on national poverty reduction with a commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

Providing financial updates at the meeting, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, said the nation’s excess crude account (ECA) balance as at October 13, 2021, stood at $60.8 million.

“Stabilization account balance as at October 13, 2021, is N25,009,892,511.55; development of natural resources account balance as at 13th October 2021, stands at N56,144,024,000.71,” she added.

About Author

FG Announces Plan To Create 21m Jobs By 2025
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Senate Rejects $434.7m Request For Road Repairs COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
February 18, 20210367

Nigerian Govt Okays N62bn Contracts in FCT, Works, Water Resources Ministries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian government has approved N62.047 billion for the execution of various contract proposals presented by the ministries of Water Resources, Works a
Read More
Amaechi Expresses Shock Over Truck-Free Apapa Road COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
September 25, 20210363

FG Negotiating Funding For Ibadan-Kaduna Railway – Amaechi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the Federal Government is negotiating a loan for the extension of the railway line from Ibadan to Kadun
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERRETAIL
June 16, 20180351

eBay Partners with Dubai billionaire for Middle East Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Retail giant, ebay Inc will sell products on a relatively new Middle Eastern e-commerce venture, founded by a Dubai billionaire, from the second half of thi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.