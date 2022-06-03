fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG Announces Nigerian Customs Service Automation Reversal

June 3, 2022073
Customs Rakes In N2.3 Trillion Revenue In 11 Months

The Federal Government has announced that the $3.1 billion contracts for the ‘full’ automation of the Nigerian Customs Service, which the Federal Executive Council approved in 2020, have been cancelled.

It claimed this was due to conflicts among the consortium’s members.

The conflicts, it added, defied intervention by the Federal Government—through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The 36-month e-customs project was approved by the Council in September 2020 and granted to Messrs E. Customs HC Project Limited.

Addressing State House correspondents shortly after the FEC meeting where the project was approved, the Minister of Finance and Budget Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, said, “The main objective of this project is to completely automate every aspect of the customs business and to institutionalize the use of smart and emerging technologies that will enhance the statutory function of the Nigerian Customs Service in the areas of revenue generation as well as trade facilitation and enhancement of security.”

According to Ahmed, the project’s sponsors will in return look over the investment in the concessionary period of 20 years.

She added that “This investment of $3.1bn is broken down into capital investment of $1.2m which will be done in three phases over 36 months by these investors and $1.1m is our projection of the operational cost over the 20 years of the implementation of this project.

“This project has the potential to yield up to $176bn of revenue for the project and the consortia that are providing this investment are going to be paid over time according to the schedule that is negotiated for their investments including their profits and cost.”

AI Project Vastly Increases HIV Patients On Sustained Treatment

About Author

FG Announces Nigerian Customs Service Automation Reversal
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 26, 20130206

CBN Disburses N69Bn Agric Loans to Farmers in 35 Years

A total of N7.34 billion was disbursed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) to farmers in 43,714 loans between January and October, 2013. According to the latest data by the Cen
Read More
Relatives Of 1,209 Deceased Workers Received ₦6.18bn - PenCom INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 30, 20210723

PFAs Registered 91,499 Retirement Savings Accounts In Q1 2021 – PenCom

A total of 91,499 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders were registered by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), between January and April 2021, accor
Read More
NCC IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
May 28, 20180349

NCC Reiterates Commitment to Consumer Protection Against Exploitation

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has re-emphasised the commission’s desire to protect the consumers against exploitation by telecoms service providers.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.