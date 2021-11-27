FG Announces Lifting Of Ban on Emirates Airlines

November 27, 2021 263

The federal government has announced that it has lifted restrictions on Emirates Airlines, this is coming ten months after the diplomatic discussions around COVID-19 travel requirements on Nigerian passengers.

The lifting of the suspension was announced by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Friday.

Emirates Airline is the flag carrier of the UAE

The minister noted that the airline had removed some of its travelling conditions for Nigeria.

“Today, we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns,” he said.

“Having done that, it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates.

” This subsequent lifting of the ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them.”