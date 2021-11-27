fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER

FG Announces Lifting Of Ban on Emirates Airlines

November 27, 20210263
FG Announces Lifting Of Ban on Emirates Airlines

The federal government has announced that it has lifted restrictions on Emirates Airlines, this is coming ten months after the diplomatic discussions around COVID-19 travel requirements on Nigerian passengers.

The lifting of the suspension was announced by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Friday.

Emirates Airline is the flag carrier of the UAE

NIPOST, e-Gate Egpyt Partner On Digital Transformation

The minister noted that the airline had removed some of its travelling conditions for Nigeria.

“Today, we received communications from Emirates removing some of the conditions for travelling for which we had concerns,” he said.

“Having done that, it is necessary to lift the ban on Emirates.

” This subsequent lifting of the ban is a product of lengthy negotiations between us and them.”

About Author

FG Announces Lifting Of Ban on Emirates Airlines
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

FIFA COVERINTERNATIONALSPORTS
November 29, 20170206

FIFA Holds Executive Summit In Lagos In February

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram FIFA will hold its Executive Football Summit meeting in Lagos, Nigeria in February next year, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed. “Nigeria has be
Read More
Standard Chartered Bank INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 11, 20190306

Standard Chartered Bank Opens Africa’s First Innovation Hub In Kenya

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Standard Chartered Bank has opened its Africa eXellerator lab, an innovation hub that will serve as a platform to collaborate with fintech startups, in Nair
Read More
June 20, 20152201

Qatar Airways Introduces All-First Class Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Qatar Airways, the flag carrier of the country, has launched a new daily All-First Class service from its hub in Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to coincide wi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.