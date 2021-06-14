FG Announces Date For Commencement Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Services

June 14, 2021 60

The date for the commencement of the 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan rail route was disclosed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

According to a statement issued by the corporation, signed by the corporation’s Lagos District Manager, Jerry Oche, following the commissioning of the rail route by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Detailing the routes of the train service, the statement said, “The updated timetable for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a.m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji, Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomeji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.”