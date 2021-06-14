fbpx
FG Announces Date For Commencement Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Services

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

FG Announces Date For Commencement Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Services

June 14, 2021060
FG Announces Date For Commencement Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Services

The date for the commencement of the 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan rail route was disclosed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

According to a statement issued by the corporation, signed by the corporation’s Lagos District Manager, Jerry Oche, following the commissioning of the rail route by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Detailing the routes of the train service, the statement said, “The updated timetable for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a.m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji, Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomeji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

READ ALSO: Petroleum Sector Can Be Transformed Through Passage Of PIB

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.”

About Author

FG Announces Date For Commencement Of Lagos-Ibadan Rail Services
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 11, 20160107

Nigeria Spends $4billion Yearly on Imported Textiles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Director General, Textile Manufacturers Association of Nigeria,TMAN, Mr. Hamma Kwajaffa, has said that Nigeria  spends over $4billion annually on
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 18, 20160111

Oil Prices Poised for Further Plunge From $29 Per Barrel As Iran Begins Production

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global oil prices are set for a continued free fall this week after Iran said it was ready to add half a million barrels a day to crude exports after intern
Read More
May 26, 201512102

Lawyers Partner FIRS On Tax Payment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman,  Nigeria Bar Association, Abuja chapter, Agada Elachi has urged professionals to live up to their professional obligation by paying their taxe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.