FG and Lagos State Launch N21 Billion Rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works, in collaboration with the Lagos State government, has initiated the rehabilitation project for the Third Mainland Bridge, valued at N21.074 billion. The official launch of the comprehensive repairs was led by the Federal Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The rehabilitation project aims to address the concerns that were not fully resolved in previous efforts, leading to an expansion of the scope of work. The budgeted amount includes the complete replacement of the asphalt on the bridge deck to a standard two inches, enhancing safety and smooth motoring.

Umahi highlighted the significance of the project in realizing the renewed hope agenda and emphasized its contribution to the repositioning of road and bridge infrastructure in Nigeria. He mentioned that the Lagos State government would address suicide prevention by installing spikes on the bridge’s guard railing.

Additionally, Umahi disclosed that the repair work on the Adekunle/Adeniji section’s four ramps would be completed by December 13, with main carriageway maintenance commencing in January 2024. The ongoing work focuses on the superstructure elements, and investigations and design for substructure elements will lead to future restoration contracts.

Following the Third Mainland Bridge event, Umahi and Hamzat visited the starting point of the proposed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. The coastal highway project, to be executed through a Public-Private Partnership, will start at Victoria Island near Eko Atlantic City. Umahi emphasized that the project would enhance national interconnectivity, boost tourism, create jobs, and improve infrastructure along the alignment.

Hamzat assured that the Right of Way for the coastal highway project had been recovered, urging residents not to build or buy land along the alignment to avoid planning infractions. The delegation included key officials from the Federal Ministry of Works and Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.