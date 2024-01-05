FG Allocates N108.5 Billion for Urgent Road Repairs Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Federal Government has disbursed N108.5 billion out of the N217 billion earmarked for emergency repairs on 260 roads across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The revelation was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during a meeting with all directors of the ministry in Abuja on Thursday.

In October 2023, the Ministry sought approval from the Federal Government for urgent rehabilitation and intervention in 260 critically failed road projects nationwide, and the request was swiftly granted two weeks later. These interventions cover a wide range of road projects, including the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge, construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport road, reconstruction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu, and reconstruction of two sections on the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

Umahi emphasized the significance of the released funds, illustrating the government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure. He expressed the administration’s resolve to ensure that road repairs are executed diligently, without tolerating any excuses. The minister stressed the importance of efficiently utilizing the allocated budget, closing all projects by March.

He stated, “The pressure is already on me, and that’s why I even had to resume early. All budgets will close in March, and that’s enough time to utilize the budget. But if we can’t claim this money due to bureaucracy and people not doing what they are supposed to do, then which mouth do we have to say Ministry of Works is not funded?”

Umahi further highlighted the challenges faced in the initial stages of the palliative work, expressing the need for contractors to promptly collect the necessary documents to commence work. He urged all involved parties to ensure the success of the road repair initiatives.

Additionally, the minister addressed the incomplete section of the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, assuring that the ministry is committed to overcoming contractual obstacles and completing the project before the end of 2024. The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway reconstruction, handled by Julius Berger and funded under the Presidential Development Fund initiatives, faces challenges, including cost reviews and funding issues. However, Umahi affirmed his dedication to completing the road project within the stipulated timeframe.

