FG Allocates N100 Billion for Auto-Gas, CNG Buses, and EVs

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has revealed plans to allocate N100 billion to support the deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses nationwide.

This move is part of the government’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and economical future in mass transit and transportation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PCNGi outlined its objectives, stating that the funds would not only facilitate the adoption of auto-gas but also support the integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into the country’s transportation system. The initiative aims to leverage over 11,500 CNG and electric-fueled vehicles, along with the deployment of 55,000 conversion kits. This strategic approach is expected to contribute to the reduction of transportation costs for Nigerians, addressing the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

The statement emphasized the commitment of the PCNGi to delivering on the President’s vision as outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda. The initiative is under the leadership of a steering committee headed by Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The PCNGi has achieved significant milestones in recent weeks, including forging strategic technical partnerships and initiating the commissioning of CNG conversion centers in key states such as Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Ogun, and Rivers. Plans are underway to commission additional centers in various states in the coming weeks.