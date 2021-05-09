FG Aims To Increase Number Of Modern Energy Users

May 9, 2021 152

The Federal Government has noted that it has begun to roll out plans to bring an end to the popular estimated billing carried out by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in its bid to encourage more modern energy users.

This disclosure was made by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, while in Delta State at the launch of the Power Sub-Station in Orogun, in Ughelli North Local Government of the state.

He stated plans of the current administration to make Nigeria part of the countries where consumers pay for the amount of energy used.

Omo-Agege said, “I remind the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of its obligation to customers and the government regarding the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government aimed at ending the era of estimated billing syndrome.

“That is what President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly want.

“All over the world, you pay for the energy you consumed. The only obligation government has is to provide the enabling environment for it to be made available.”

The senator added that the administration was committed to reducing energy poverty, as it had negatively influenced the country’s economy.

He added that the plan was to ensure that more and more Nigerians used modern energy, as this would reduce social cost.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is currently making significant effect aimed at reducing energy poverty that has over the years impacted negatively on the economic development and public health,” he said.

“The objective has been to ensure that the number of people who used modern energy should increase to reduce social cost than to increase social benefits.

“The establishment of this power sub-station is one of the several initiatives of this administration aimed at addressing the energy poverty in our nation.

“Earlier, we have leverage on the vision of this administration in the power sector to provide transformers to several communities in our Senatorial District to improve the energy availability and supply to our people.

“We have already provided Solar-power street lights across most communities in Delta Central Senatorial District. “We are looking forward to doing more when the implementation of the 2021 budget begins.”

In December 2020, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), issued a directive to DisCos to disconnect electricity consumers that were unwilling to receive metres.

About six million metres were deployed by the FG to end estimated billing and increase the number of people using modern energy that would help improve the country’s power sector.