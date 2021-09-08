FG Agrees To Demands Of Health Workers, Averts Strike

September 8, 2021 61

The Federal Government on Monday has reached an agreement with health workers belonging to the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), to suspend the planned strike.

A statement issued by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press, in the Ministry of Labour and Employment said that an agreement was reached by both parties after a conciliation meeting held in Abuja.

Ngige said that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed next week to seal the demands of the healthcare workers.

JOHESU had on September 3 issued a 15-day ultimatum, informing the government that its members will commence an indefinite strike at the end of the ultimatum over outstanding welfare allowances owed to its members.

Ngige said at the meeting, an understanding on all the issues in dispute, including the enhancement of hazard allowance, review of retirement age from 60 to 65 years and the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Does Not Have A True Leader To Unify The Country, Says Okowa

He said the government has agreed to the upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as done with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The Minister disclosed that they had no problems with the old issues while the meeting agreed that the new issues should return to their employer, the Federal Ministry of Health for discussions.

On the hazard allowance, Ngige recalled that the Government held four meetings earlier with JOSEHU and NMA alongside their affiliates, but at a point there were areas of departure.

He noted that NMA and a union hitherto thought to be part of JOHESU, demanded for the compartmentalization of the discussions on the hazard allowance, which the Government granted.

According to him, “Based on previous discussion, we delivered to them (JOHESU) the financial implication of what is due to them and they promised to get back to their members and report back to us.

“On the other hand, the Government is meeting with NMA next week for their separate discussion on hazard allowance. Already the Federal Government has budgeted the sum of N37.5 B for this.”