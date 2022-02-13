fbpx

FG Advises Nigerians Living In Ukraine To Limit Movements

February 13, 20220225
The Nigerian Embassy has informed its citizens living in Ukraine to limit their movements by avoiding unnecessary travel within the country (Ukraine).

The embassy also urged them to take their individual and collective security seriously and ensure they always carry requisite identification.

The information was contained in a release issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine on January 26.

The release was re-shared on Saturday by the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her official Twitter handle.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa re-shared the release while responding to a question by a Twitter user @TheFavoredWoman who asked about plans for Nigerians in Ukraine amid fears about the escalation of crisis on the Russia/Ukraine border.

“What’s the plan for Nigerians in Ukraine to come home? We have lots of Nigerian students over there . . . ” the Twitter user asked.

The NIDCOM boss in response re-shared the press release and said, “@TheFavoredWoman, kindly note that the Nigerian Mission in Ukraine has since Jan 26th issued a statement asking Nigerians in Ukraine, particularly students, to follow the process stipulated in the release below.

“Please be informed that the Embassy will make periodic announcements as the need arises.”

“Nigerians in Ukraine have been duly advised by the Embassy to contact the mission and register appropriately as indicated in Jan 26 PR,” she said in a text message.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

