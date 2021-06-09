fbpx
FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1

June 9, 20210122
FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1

The Federal Government has adjusted the exchange rate for calculation and payment of import duty from N381 to N404.97/ $1

BizWatch Nigeria has learnt that Customs officials have subsequently begun the enforcement of the new exchange rate since Tuesday.

The Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto, confirmed the situation in which he stated that all transactions and cargoes cleared from the seaport as of Tuesday, were done at the new rate.

he bemoaned the implementation of the new exchange rate, noting that it would lead to an increase in the cost of importing goods into the country and worsen the inflation situation in the market.

He said, “The increase was effected today (Tuesday). It is unfortunate that with this development, cost of cargo clearance will increase and value of goods will increase and that is inflation.

“The purchasing power of the common man on the street will continue to reduce because something you purchased N10 last month, this month, they will tell you is N60.

“Customs does not have control of it. They will just update the increase on their system immediately and they have done that. I have a job that I collect a valuation on Monday based on N381 but we can’t do the declaration now because it has been changed to N404.

“We are not producing anything as our economy is over 90 per cent import oriented, so what do we expect? Even common electricity that will assist a nation, we do not have it.

“The drivers of the economy of this country are actually confused. The naira keeps depreciating everyday and our import volume is increasing. That means we don’t have an economy.

“When a country is getting too many loans, it will be decreasing and depreciating the local currency and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue to tell you to devalue your naira because we are living on loans.

“Most of the loans we are having now in the last two years are Chinese loans ad nobody knows the condition attached to it. We do not have any economy again,” he lamented.

About Author

FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Remains In Green, Investors Gain N27bn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 2, 20170144

NSE Index Slumps 0.51% As Bull Remains in Snooze Mode

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, February 1, continued movements south with lead market indices crashing further
Read More
Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu Make Forbes 2021 Billionaires List [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 12, 20210315

Dangote Cement Completes N9.77bn Share Buyback

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dangote Cement Plc has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buyback programme. The company said the total value of shares repurchased
Read More
DSS Arrests 26 BDC Operators Over Unlawful Forex Transactions BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 31, 20180325

Dollar Gains on U.S.-China Trade Concerns, Emerging Market Woes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar rose on Thursday for the first time in five days, as risk appetite eased and stocks gave up gains notched early in the week, amid nagging concern
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.