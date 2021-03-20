FG Adds N8.649bn To Enugu-Onitsha Highway Project In Revised Cost

March 20, 2021 93

The federal government through the federal ministry of works and housing disclosed that the sum of N8.649 billion has been added to the cost of the Enugu-Onitsha highway project.

This was disclosed by the minister of the ministry Babatunde Raji Fashola, adding that the added cost has been included in the revised contract cost.

He said that the extra cost was to ensure that the execution of the project was sped up.

He said, “The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum to council, which was for the revised estimate total cost of our project on the Enugu-Onitsha highway, and it was to add the sum of N8.649 billion to the section under contract to Niger Construction which is a 22 km section of the 100 km road so that we can expedite conclusion of works there.

“The variation was to cater for the change of the pavement surface, the binder cost, and the wearing cost to increase the thickness, and also to utilise modified bitumen and also to strengthen the shoulders and some bridge works.

“So the council approved this variation of N8.649 billion in favour of Niger Construction Company.”