FG Addresses Aviation Workers’ Poor Welfare As Strike Ultimatum Lapses

February 8, 20220120
As the strike ultimatum given to the federal government (FG) lapses today (Tuesday, February 8, 2022), the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has met with aviation workers to address their concerns.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the aviation workers under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) had threatened to withdraw their services over poor welfare and unimplemented agreements with the government.

However, to avert the impending strike, Sen. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, hosted a meeting with the aviation workers, which also has the attendance of Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and other relevant top government officials.

Noting that the aviation workers gave the necessary warning to his ministry, Ngige said, “I am happy that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation reported that they did so with you, but there are two major areas that they couldn’t reach an agreement with you and therefore, you had to escalate the matter by issuing an ultimatum to close the entire air space.

“I can see that all of you are here, both the air traffic controllers and engineers. We thought there might be some openings in the air space, but I can see that all of you are united.

“I can assure you that we are going to reach agreements here and some of the agreements will be reached with the speed of a flash and we will get back to them.”

Ngige, however, drew attention to a reconciliation agreement earlier done by NUATE with officials of his ministry, in which they agreed on March 31 as the timeline for the consummation, wondering why such an agreement existed.

On his part, Sirika said the workers were right to agitate for the payments of their remunerations, adding that the Buhari-led government prioritises labour.

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

