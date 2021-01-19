fbpx
FG Accuses Oyo State Govt Of Approving Construction Along Highways

January 19, 202105
The federal government has accused the Oyo State Government of granting approvals for the construction of buildings and allowing mining work along federal roads in the state.

FG said that work on the Ibadan-Ilorin Road has been impeded by the construction of these structures.

Mining activities along the road has been described as “illegal” by the Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Funso Adebiyi.

He said that the federal government was working to create a two-way road but the right-of-way had been encroached upon and was slowing down construction work.

He added that the miners have mined away the earth materials that are needed for construction.

Adebiyi said, “We discovered that the state government was giving approval to build and mine along the same alignment of the road.

“And this has created a huge problem for the progress of work because the earth materials we would have used have been mined away. It is not good and must be stopped.”

Responding to the federal government allegations, the Chief Press Secretary to Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said that the federal government should specify the areas in question.

Adisa said, “They should say the specific area they are talking about and if that is done, we will know what happened. If they are talking of Oyo-Ogbomoso road, it is a long stretch and the road passes inside the bush in Oyo except in Ogbomoso where it passes through the town is some areas. Even at that, the houses were there before the road project was awarded.

“We need to know the specific areas they are talking about and that will help us to ask questions from the appropriate ministry.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

