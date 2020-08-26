FFK Tenders Apology to his ‘Friends in the Media’

Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a lawyer and former minister of aviation, has apologised to Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust journalist whom he attacked at a press conference.

Fani-Kayode had, on Tuesday, said he had no apology to offer after a video of him verbally attacking the journalist went viral.

TheCable had reported how Fani-Kayode, who has been touring some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states, shouted at Charles before ending a briefing in Calabar, Cross River state.

Charles had asked him if his recent trips were being sponsored and the ex-minister lost his cool afterwards.

In a statement shared via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said: “I met with my advisors & I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word “stupid” which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar”.

“I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool & using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.”

He also denied claims of threatening the journalist and challenged anyone making such claims to bring proof.

“I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years, I have defended & worked with journalists & fought for the right of freedom of expression,” the former minister said.

“I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks. I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on.”

The video has elicited various reactions from social media and organisations alike.

Source: The Cable

