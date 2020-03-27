Femi Otedola Pledges ₦1 billion Donation to Fight COVID-19 across Nigeria

The Nigerian billionaire revealed in an Instagram post that he will be donating N1 billion

This comes following the rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria

As the Nigerian government continues to battle with the dreaded coronavirus, many more people including celebrities and businessmen are reaching out to show support in one way or the other.

Joining them is top Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and Nigerians are amazed at how much he is willing to part with, for the sake of the country.

He recently took to his Instagram page to reveal he would be donating a whopping N1 billion to the fight against the virus that has claimed lives. Sharing the good news, he wrote: “We must all do what we can to flatten the curve.”

His announcement comes shortly after Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, announced a donation of N1bn cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the medical supplies include testing kits and medical protective gear, which will be donated to nine states in the country.

Meanwhile, twenty-two-year-old American billionaire and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner has donated a huge amount of cash to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in America.

The mother of one is said to have donated N366m to go towards helping health workers treating patients with coronavirus.

According to TMZ, the reality TV star’s donations will go into providing thousands of masks, test kits and other protective gear needed by health professionals.

Still on coronavirus, Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown has announced his intentions to donate N10 million to people who cannot afford to buy foodstuff in this period of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on the source of revenue of people in Nigeria as the infection has negatively impacted businesses.

To combat the disease, state governments are coming up with strategies that may not favour people’s finances but would ensure that they come out safe from the present challenge that the country currently faces.

Source: Legit