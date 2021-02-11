Femi Fani-Kayode Denies Joining APC

fbpx
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

February 11, 2021028
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has denied claims that he has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday, claimed that Fani-Kayode had joined the ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a strong critic of the ruling government, recently met with Bello and Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor and chairman of the APC caretaker committee.

While addressing reporters after his APC membership revalidation in Okene on Tuesday, Bello stated that Fani-Kayode had become a member of the All Progressive Congress.

He said the former minister approached him about his decision to defect from the PDP to the APC.

Bello said Fani-Kayode will make a valuable contribution to the APC and ensure it retains power.

“I have the mandate to mobilise, to sensitize, to educate and woo Nigerians into the party irrespective of their background. Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make contribution into ensuring that APC is a party to beat,” he had said.

“Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere before. Now he has decided to join our party, approached me, and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual.

“Even if he has a different opening about the party before, about the government and he has seen the light, the reality, and the needs to join the All Progressives Congress.

“It is just important, nice, and sweet to welcome Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to come and join this party. Remember, this party does not belong to one individual, it belongs to all Nigerians.

“We will welcome you with our hands wide open. So Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, you are welcome to our party. Come and make your contribution and ensure that this party is greater than any individual in Nigeria.”

But in a tweet on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode debunked Bello’s claim, saying he is still a member of PDP.

“Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation I have not left the PDP,” he tweeted.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

