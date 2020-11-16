Femi Falana Urges Judges, Chief Magistrates to Conduct Monthly Inspection Of Police Stations

November 16, 2020 34

Femi Falana has appealed to judges and chief magistrates to conduct a monthly inspection of all police stations and detention centres across the country.

Falana. a Human Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, disclosed this in a letter which was dated November 12, 2020.

He said visiting Judges and Chief Magistrates are empowered to order the release of detainees, or grant them bail or direct that they be arraigned in court.

He notes that if all detention facilities in the country are regularly inspected by Judges and Chief Magistrates as stipulated by the law Nigerian citizens “will no longer be subjected to illegal arrest and detention by the Police and other security agencies.”