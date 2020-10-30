Femi Adesina Releases Details of Meeting Between Buhari and Former Heads of State

October 30, 2020 19

In what he described as “very touching,” presidential aide, Femi Adesina has given details of the meeting between Nigeria’s former heads of state and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina who on Friday, gave an account of the meeting held on October 23rd, said the #EndSARS protests and other national issues were discussed during the parley.

“Lives had been lost in scores, countless public and private properties burnt, there was murder and mayhem everywhere,” Adesina explained in a post on his website captioned “Inside PMB’s Parley With Former Heads of State.”

“So, it was needful that all former leaders of the country meet to put heads together, and fashion pragmatic ways forward.”

Turning Out For Motherland

While hailing the former leaders for turning out for their motherland, Adesina said their (former heads of state) cumulative experience came handy especially as the country tried to restore law and order. Nigeria, he argued, needed to draw from such experience.

“All that weight of experience was available at the meeting on that day, for the country to draw from, in restoring peace and cohesion after about two angry weeks,” he added.

After the National Anthem, Adesina recalled that former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon who gave the opening speech agreed that the #EndSARS protests which began peacefully, was later hijacked by some “organized miscreants.”

“Drawing from experiences in 1967, before the Nigerian Civil War, Gen Gowon gave some recipes for the government to consider,” the presidential aide quoted Gowon as saying.

He said his principal who spoke next, issued comprehensive details on how the protests began, and efforts made by the government to address the demands of the demonstrators.

Buhari, he said, “did not mince words that what started as [a] legitimate protest by youths, was hijacked and misdirected by enemies of the country.”

‘Frank But Effable’

Despite a history of antagonism to the President Buhari government, Adesina’s article said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo “was frank, but affable, and no tension was discerned and lauded the Nigerian leader for his speech the previous night.”

“On the job and economic situation in the country, he said the interventions being made were good, but not far-reaching enough for a population of 200 million people,” Adesina who was sworn-in as special adviser on media and publicity to Buhari on August 31, 2015, said, referencing Obasanjo.

During the meeting, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) expressed sadness at the turn of events in Africa’s most populous nation, extending his condolences to those who lost loved ones and properties.

Although he was worried by the quality of intelligence available to Nigerian security agencies, IBB commended “the government for the efforts so far, to end the protests.”

Chief Ernest Shonekan, the presidential aide noted, was brief in his speech and called for proactiveness to curb similar developments in the future, asking Buhari to call the former Nigerian leaders for such parley so they can proffer solutions to national issues.

‘Funding Of Security Agencies’

General Abdulsalami Abubakar also harped on the need for better intelligence on the part of security agencies, believes there is a need for more collaboration with the international body.

“Funding of security agencies should also be looked into, while the media should be adequately engaged,” the former head of state added.

For the immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan, some fundamental questions needed to be answered, even though he hailed President Buhari for his speech.

The former Bayelsa State Governor said posers like “what led to the crisis?” would help the country in forestalling future occurrences, and admitted that the root cause of the crisis had been with Nigeria.

A Hated Unit

At the onset of the month, many Nigerians took to the streets, demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) hated by many in Africa’s most populous nation.

The now-defunct unit of the police was accused of human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings, a development which the demonstrators say had been going on for years.

Despite the scrapping of the unit by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, the protesters stayed on the streets, citing similar pronouncements (scrapping of SARS) which were made in the past but came to nothing.

Deadly Dimension

Things took a dangerous dimension on Tuesday last week when armed soldiers opened fire on the protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The shooting, witnesses say, resulted in the death of scores of persons but the Nigerian Army later denied responsibility for the incident.

Human rights organization, Amnesty International, however, put the casualty figure from the incident and another one at Ikeja at 12.

Source: Channels TV