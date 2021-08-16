Femi Adesina Explains Why Buhari Paid Tinubu Visit In London

August 16, 2021 95

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has stated that his principal visit to the All Progressive Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu was not an endorsement of the former Lagos state governor ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

“Yes, that meeting actually happened, but it is all about goodwill and best wishes”, Femi Adesina said when asked about the purpose of the visit.

“We know that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been in London about the same time the President was there. We don’t believe what we read on social media, but we have read a lot about Asiwaju Tinubu’s health, so the President’s visit was a goodwill visit.”

READ ALSO: IBB Advised Jonathan To Occupy President’s Seat During Yar’adua’s Absence – Otedola

In clarification of the visit being a show of support to Tinubu’s possible presidential ambition, Adesina said, “The President still has two years less three months in his tenure of office. So, for him to start supporting somebody now will just be like jumping the gun and you know that President Buhari will never do that.

“Before the 2019 elections, people began to campaign for him (Buhari) before INEC blew the whistle for the campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say ‘no, don’t do it; don’t jump the gun’; the President himself will dare not jump the gun in terms of supporting one candidate or the other”.

“Also, recall that he had said anybody that wants to be President after him should go out and work; that means the President may not be supporting anybody until maybe perhaps a candidate of the party emerges. Knowing President Buhari, he will never jump the gun.”