Femi Adesina Defends Silent Buhari as Spread of COVID-19 Worsens

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, says the style adopted by President Muhammadu Buhari over the coronavirus pandemic is different from his counterparts across the world.

He said rather than address citizens of the country over the outbreak of the disease like other world leaders have done, Buhari’s style involves getting reports for established ministries and agencies.

US President Donald Trump, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo are few of several leaders who have addressed their citizens during the outbreak.

Nigeria has recorded 65 coronavirus cases spread across eight states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Despite the outbreak from which one death has been recorded in the country, Buhari is yet to address Nigerians on the disease.

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, Adesina said Buhari has only chosen a style that suits him.

He said the president receives updates from the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that the information is sufficient.

“The style that A adopts may not be the one that B adopts, and there is no style that you can call ‘this style’ for everybody. So, everybody is at liberty to adopt a style that suits him,” he said.

“The style our President has adopted is to set up a Presidential Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), which briefs regularly.

“You have the Minister of Health who briefs, you have the Minister of State for Health who briefs, you have the NCDC who briefs; so you have that chain and there is no lack of information.”

While Lagos has the highest number of coronavirus cases -44 – , FCT follows with 12 and Ogun, three.

Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, and Rivers have one case each.

Two persons had earlier recovered from the disease. Over 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded globally with more than 22,000 persons already dead.

Source: The Cable