Female UNIABUJA Graduate Raped, Killed, Body Recovered From Drainage

A female graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Otunla Oyeronke, was said to have been raped and reported by yet-to-be-identified persons.

The remains of Oyeronke’ was recovered from a drainage at Iddo Sarki in the federal capital territory over the weekend.

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Olajide Olatubosun, raised the alarm on Monday and pledged to ensure justice for the victim.

The lawmaker shared the report of the unfortunate incident via his Twitter handle, he described the death of Oyeronke as “tragic and heartbreaking”.

“I feel a deep sense of loss that a promising young lady will be so gruesomely murdered. I commiserate with her immediate family, her friends, colleagues, and all the people of my constituency,” he wrote.

“For this matter to be investigated and justice served, I’ll bring a motion at the next Plenary of the House.”