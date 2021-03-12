fbpx
Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State

March 12, 2021
Gunmen have abducted female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

The abduction took place on Friday around 3 am, Jalige disclosed.

No reason was given for why only female students were taken, as the male students were left behind.

The school, it was learnt, is situated close to the Nigerian Defence Academy in the same Mando area of the state.

The number of students taken is yet to be confirmed, but Aruwan noted that investogation into the matter has been launched.

Recall that BizWatch reported that Aruwan, in a security report for 2020, noted that 937 individuals were killed by gunmen, while 1,972 people were kidnapped.

More to come…

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

