fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIANEWS

Female Journalists Kick Against Gender-Based Violence

November 28, 20210140
Female Journalists Kick Against Gender-Based Violence

The Lagos state chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has joined the rest of the world to say No to violence in a ‘16-day activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign. The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, is *Orange the world: End violence against women now!*

According to the Chairperson, NAWOJ Lagos state chapter Comrade Adeola Ekine “Gender-Based Violence is a wicked act and all hands must be on deck to eradicate it in the campaign. It is a collective responsibility”.

She further stated that every perpetrator of this dastardly act should be brought to book.

The 16 days activism against Gender-Based Violence is a UN global movement and has been adopted by NAWOJ across all states of the federation. The aim is to join hands and say No to all forms of Gender-Based Violence.

“The movement is geared towards sensitising society on the increase of violence and encouraging survivors to speak up and shame the perpetrators of such crimes. It is an evil act that should not be swept under the carpet. The association is joining hands with the rest of the world to condemn and say No to all forms of violence in society,” said a statement released by the association and signed by its secretary, Comrade Lillian Ario.

Gender-Based Violence, which can be sexual, physical or emotional, has eaten deep into the fabric of society.

The annual international campaign kicked off on 25th  November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will run until 10th  December which is Human Rights Day.

Naira In Circulation Rises By 4.58 Percent To N2.97tn In October – CBN

About Author

Female Journalists Kick Against Gender-Based Violence
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Fmr. Gov. Says PDP Has No Future In Nigeria [ MAIN ]NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 10, 20210581

Fmr. Gov. Says PDP Has No Future In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Adamawa Governor, Bala Ngillari, says Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no future in Nigeria, noting that it is a dying party. Ngillari said this at
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
May 9, 20130184

Reps Orders Investigation of N40Billion Maritime Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the N40bn Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF ) by the Nigerian Maritime Administra
Read More
June 21, 20155221

“Card Readers Are Here To Stay” – Jega Declares

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, has expressed confidence that the electoral body will continue to make us
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.