Female Journalists Kick Against Gender-Based Violence

November 28, 2021 140

The Lagos state chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has joined the rest of the world to say No to violence in a ‘16-day activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign. The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, is *Orange the world: End violence against women now!*

According to the Chairperson, NAWOJ Lagos state chapter Comrade Adeola Ekine “Gender-Based Violence is a wicked act and all hands must be on deck to eradicate it in the campaign. It is a collective responsibility”.

She further stated that every perpetrator of this dastardly act should be brought to book.

The 16 days activism against Gender-Based Violence is a UN global movement and has been adopted by NAWOJ across all states of the federation. The aim is to join hands and say No to all forms of Gender-Based Violence.

“The movement is geared towards sensitising society on the increase of violence and encouraging survivors to speak up and shame the perpetrators of such crimes. It is an evil act that should not be swept under the carpet. The association is joining hands with the rest of the world to condemn and say No to all forms of violence in society,” said a statement released by the association and signed by its secretary, Comrade Lillian Ario.

Gender-Based Violence, which can be sexual, physical or emotional, has eaten deep into the fabric of society.

The annual international campaign kicked off on 25th November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will run until 10th December which is Human Rights Day.