Female Entrepreneurs: Game Changers In Nigeria

Each day, women take a stand, rise and lead sectors of the economy. We have witnessed several females rise to the very top of the chain, and lead and support other women to rise up.

The business world is no longer for men, but also for women. Each time we think about business, we focus on the women making waves in society.

This can be considered a breakthrough in gender inequality in society.

Here are 5 young female business game changers in Nigeria.

Omolola Salako

Omolola Salako was inspired to make a change in society due to the death of her sister. Her sister died from advanced kidney cancer.

Omolola is an Oncologist, Founder, CEO, and a Lecturer. She founded the Oncopadi Digital Cancer Clinic, Sebeccly Cancer Care, and Co-founded Pearl Oncology Clinic.

Odun Eweniyi

Odun Eweniyi is the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer PiggyVest and co-founder of Feminist Coalition Odun is one of the inspiring female entrepreneurs in the tech industry.

Olamide Orekunrin

Ola Brown is the founder of the Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Group (FDHIG). She is one of the formidable entrepreneurs in the medical and health tech sector.

Yasmin Belo-Osagie

Yasmin Belo-Osagie is co-founder of She Leads Africa (SLA). She Leads Africa (SLA) is a digital media company for the modern, millennial African woman.

The organization helps young African women build amazing careers and businesses, and serve as community leaders and influencers.

Bami Ladipo

Bami Ladipo is a 29year old fashion designer and graphics designer. She is a Nigerian who designs clothes for women both in Nigeria and abroad.

Bami works with tailors to bring her creative/artistic designs to life. In addition to designing outfits, she plans events and is the founder of PapillonNoirLuxe, a high-class fashion brand.

Bami’s design