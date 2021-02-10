fbpx
Fela Anikulapo Kuti Nominated For 2021 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

February 10, 2021
Legendary Afrobeat singer, late Olufela Olusegun Oludotun Ransome-Kuti popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been nominated for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Fela was nominated alongside several other international artistes including rapper, JAY-Z, Dionne Warwick, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden and Carole King.

Fela is competing with other veteran singers such as Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, LL Cool J and Chaka Khan who made the 16-man list of nominees which was announced on Wednesday.

Todd Rundgren, Kate Bush, the New York Dolls, Devo and Rage Against the Machine completes the nomination list.

According to the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Skyles, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates.

“These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Fans vote for up to five nominees daily from today till the 30th of April on the Rock Halls website while the winners of the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take in Cleveland, Ohio will be inducted in May 2021.

