‘Feel Free To Return After The Crisis’ – Sudanese Ambassador

Sudan’s ambassador to Nigeria, Muhammad Yusuf, has invited Nigerian evacuees to return to the North African country (Sudan) once the crisis has subsided.

Yusuf made the appeal on Thursday, following the arrival of some of the evacuated Nigerians at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The Nigerians arrived in the country after being stranded in Egypt for about a week due to visa and border clearance complications.

Second home

Yusuf advised them to view Sudan as a second country, expressing hope that the instability will be brought under control soon.

“The situation in Khartoum is calming down and the army is going to soon control the whole territory,” the ambassador said.

“I’m very sorry for what is happening there but at the same time I’m very happy to have these evacuees coming from Sudan safe, no life is lost. Nigerians are coming from their second country now to their home countries.

“I hope that things will be controlled there (Sudan) and safety would be back and rehabilitation will be started there and you can come back to your second country to pursue and continue your studies for those who are students and for others who have business there.”

He stated that the administration had proposed another humanitarian truce but emphasized that no conversations would take place between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“About the truce, yes, there is a proposal to have a truce for seven days. The government of Sudan has given its acceptance to this truce for only humanitarian purpose to make way for people who are trapped to get their basic needs like food, shelter, water, medicine.

“But, definitely as announced by the government of Sudan, no direct negotiations will be held between the rebels and the legitimate army,” Yusuf.

