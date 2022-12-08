FedEx Establishes Direct Presence In Nigeria To Support Customers With International Trade

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and the world’s largest express transportation company, has announced that it has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria, to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands.

With a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers in Nigeria now have greater access to a wider portfolio of FedEx Express shipping solutions, while Red Star Express Plc, our service provider in Nigeria continues to provide the infrastructure for ground operations.

Customers will also have access to a range of FedEx digital tools that makes shipping easier and more efficient through. These services include opening a new account, tracking shipment status, creating shipping air waybills, scheduling courier pickups, and managing billing.

Additionally, FedEx will now have dedicated Sales and Customer Technology teams on ground to interact and provide enhanced logistics expertise to help local businesses grow internationally.

Nigeria is the largest and fastest growing economy in Africa, and the African Development Bank projects that the average growth rate for the country’s economy will increase by 3.2% between 2022 through to 2022[1].

Taarek Hinedi, vice president for FedEx Middle East and Africa operations, said, “Today we are closer to our customers than ever before. This strategic step makes it easier for local businesses to ship with us as they look to tap more import and export opportunities and grow their customers around the world.”

“Nigeria is on the right path for further growth and FedEx is committed to supporting this growth and connecting Nigeria to some of the biggest trading partners located in Asia and Europe.

“The FedEx network is crucial to provide businesses with greater connectivity between Africa and Europe as well as within the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region,” said Hinedi.

“As Nigeria continues with its 2021 to 2025 National Development Plan to increase the share of its exports to Africa up to 35% from a base figure of 20%[2], businesses will require a range of international services and solutions to help boost the economy.”

FedEx has been facilitating trade in Nigeria since 1994, offering its international solutions through Red Star Express Plc. With this latest initiative, FedEx will continue to leverage the capabilities and infrastructure of the service provider, Red Star Express Plc, that will continue to provide pick-ups, deliveries, customs clearance services, and retail locations across the country.

FedEx remains committed to supporting the Nigerian Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), to drive structural reforms to diversify its economy and reduce dependency on oil.

The FedEx direct presence in the country will help connect Nigerian business owners, exporters, importers, and consumers to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, covering more than 99% of the world’s gross domestic product.