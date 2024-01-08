Federal Housing Authority Denies Plans to Demolish 1,500 Houses in Abuja

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) has strongly refuted claims of planning to demolish approximately 1,500 houses in the Zhidu community near Lugbe Phase II, situated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The residents of the community had raised concerns, asserting that the FHA intended to clear their homes to make way for a housing estate to be developed by a private investor.

Residents urged the FHA to cease any demolition plans and instead engage in fair negotiations for compensation and resettlement. They argued that the alleged actions by the FHA not only violated their constitutional rights but also neglected their welfare as citizens and brought a negative impact on Nigeria’s global image.

Kenneth Chigelu, the Head of the Press and Publicity Unit at FHA, clarified the authority’s position through a recent statement. He asserted that the FHA was not behind the proposed demolition and aimed to correct misconceptions spread by individuals with vested interests in land transactions.

Chigelu clarified, “Federal Housing Authority acquired a parcel of land from the Federal Capital Territory Administration for housing development and went on to carry out an enumeration exercise and subsequently paid compensation to the farmers.” He highlighted that illegal developments had encroached on the right of way for the Ring Road, a crucial infrastructure servicing the entire area.

About eight months ago, FHA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) initiated the identification of developments within FHA’s land and Ring Road three that required removal to facilitate land development. Chigelu emphasized that the authority had called upon individuals with genuine claims to come forward with proof of ownership and building approvals for proper documentation.

Chigelu further noted, “The authority would not be distracted or deterred by the ambush tactics of the acclaimed leaders of the community; FHA would never accommodate any slum development within any of its estates.”

This statement from FHA comes after the demolition of 677 houses and partial demolition of 774 houses in Festac Town, Lagos, two months ago, raising concerns and discussions around housing and urban development policies in the country.