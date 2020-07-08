Federal High Court To Embark on Annual Vacation on July 27

The Chief Registrar of Nigeria’s Federal High Court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, has said the court will begin its annual vacation on July 27.

The announcement is contained in a circular issued by Gakko on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that the public, lawyers and litigants should note that the vacation would last until September 25.

The chief registrar added that some divisions of the court would, however, be open to attend to matters of urgent importance.

“However, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these divisions,’’ Gakko said.

He further stated that the court would resume in all judicial divisions on September 28.

Source: VON