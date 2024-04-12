Federal High Court Sentences Bobrisky To Six Months In Prison With No Option Of Fine

Idris Olarewaju Okuneye, often known as Bobrisky, is a controversial crossdresser who was sentenced to six months in prison without the possibility of fines by the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday for misusing the currency.

During the convict’s punishment, Justice Abimbola Awogboro declared that the verdict will serve as a warning to those who would be discovered misusing or disfiguring naira.

When the judge inquired about his sex prior to the punishment, he promptly answered that he was a guy. The judge decided that the day of his arrest, March 24, 2024, was the start of the jail sentence.

Recall that on April 5, the court found him guilty of misusing the naira cash that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had brought against him.

The judge therefore postponed the sentencing to Tuesday, April 9, 2024. However, the day was declared a public holiday by the Federal Government for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Bobrisky had last Friday, after his conviction, pleaded with the court to give him a lesser punishment as he was not aware of the law of abusing the naira.

In his allocutus, Bobrisky begged the court that he was not aware of the law of abusing the naira. He said that he is a social media influencer with over five million followers. The judge then told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

He said,” I know my Lord. My lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I would educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it, my lord, I regret my actions, my lord.”