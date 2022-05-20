fbpx

FG Take Steps To Develop Nigeria’s 208.62tcf Of Gas

May 20, 20220137
Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated that the Federal Government is taking steps to develop and harness the country’s 208.62 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The Minister, who said this at the annual Symposium and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Tuesday in Lagos, said the government was trying to achieve this aim through enhanced gas exploration and development, as well as utilization of schemes that would lead to gas reserves growth.

He noted that an annual investment of around $25 billion could bring electricity access to 759 million Africans who currently lacked it.

“Approximately 580 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lack reliable electricity, that is, three-quarters of the global figures. Around 900 million people are without access to clean cooking in Africa, and in 32 countries more than 75 per cent of the population are without access to clean cooking,” he noted.

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

