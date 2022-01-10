fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER

FG Spent $1.68b On Food Importation In 9 Months – CBN

January 10, 20220191
NALDA Asks Communities, Villages To Support FG's Food Security Plan

The Federal Government spent a whopping sum of $1.68 billion on food importation between January and September in 2021.

This was contained in a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) report on sectoral utilization of foreign exchange for the third quarter of last year.

According to the apex bank report, the government spent $163.60million, $197.73million, and $171.05m in January, February, and March, The report also revealed that $184.69million, 188.88m, and 271.59million were spent in July, August, and September last year.

During the Bankers’ Committee retreat in Lagos recently, the  CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said Nigeria could produce enough to feed itself.

He said the Federal Government is determined on the diversification of the economy and adequate food production.

“We need to get to a stage where we bring our manufacturing industries back to life again. For us to say that there is sustainable, inclusive growth in the country, we, as banks, working with the government must do everything possible to diversify the economy.

“We have to do everything possible to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country. We will do everything possible to reduce the rate of poverty in our country.”

In a related development, a member of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Agbato lamented the neglect of rice farmers by the government. He decried the lack of necessary equipment for rice farming which has made rice production very cumbersome.

According to him, rice farmers’ major constraint is a lack of support from the government because we cannot do it alone. “We need modern equipment to plant and harvest our rice. We also need tractors because we are now talking about commercialization of agriculture, not peasant farming but one of the challenges is that you hardly see the necessary support from the government. Therefore, we need the support of the government and the CBN to produce more,”  he said.

Nigeria’s Trade Policies Unfavourable – Importers

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stanbic IBTC BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
July 7, 20200368

Stanbic IBTC Unveils Upgraded Mobile App With Exciting Features

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its mobile app by introdu
Read More
First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 17, 20200293

First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Commences in US

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 has begun in Seattle, US health officials said on Monday. “The open-l
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 13, 20161242

London Summit Yields Agreement for Return of Looted Cash to Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 2016 anti-corruption summit which held in London on Thursday, May 12, birthed a plan to expedite international efforts on asset recovery. The Global For
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.