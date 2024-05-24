Federal Government Re-launches National Information Portal

The Federal Government has relaunched the National Information Portal at www.nigeria.gov.ng, which will serve as the official digital portal to comprehensive information on Nigeria and its citizens.

On Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, relaunched the portal on the sidelines of the Ministerial Sectoral Briefings in Abuja to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s one anniversary.

According to Idris, the portal acts as a centralized resource for both local and worldwide audiences.

He went on to say that the platform will give credible and up-to-date information about Nigeria’s government, people, cultural legacy, and much more.

“We use this opportunity to re-launch the Nigerian National Information Portal. It was in existence before but it was badly managed that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has resuscitated this new portal.

“It is a gateway to all the information you require to know about this government; about Nigeria, people, and our cultures. “So, join me in clapping for Nigeria for having this re-launched new National Information Portal,”Idris said.