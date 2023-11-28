Federal Government Of Nigeria Partners With Prembly To Grow Pipeline Of Nigerian Creative Industries Talent

Prembly, a Lagos-based leading provider of global compliance and security technology, today announced its partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria to create an “Entertainment and Creative Industries Registry” to grow the number of Nigerians working in this critical sector of Nigeria’s economy. The Registry was announced at an event hosted by the Honorable Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar creative economy has become a global phenomenon and a domestic source of economic growth and employment. While current estimates have the sector employing over 4 million people, the “Entertainment and Creative Industries Registry” initiative will seek to connect Nigerians with an additional 1 million jobs in industries such as animation, music, arts, and film. This initiative is key to the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting cultural enrichment and human creativity to harness the potential of Nigeria’s creative talents.

Prembly has recently collaborated with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy on its 3 Million Technical Talent Program (3MTT). Prembly uses its suite of compliance offerings to power identity verification and registration for the program and will be using similar tools for the new registry. This infrastructure will enable the Registry to receive, process, and verify job applicants with accuracy and speed.

Lanre Ogungbe, CEO of Prembly, commented, “At Prembly we believe in Nigeria’s vision for a digital government and have the tools to power innovative initiatives like the Entertainment and Creative Industries Registry. We look forward to bringing more of our innovative solutions to further collaborations with the public sector and the Nigerian government.”