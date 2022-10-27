Federal Government Looking At $1.3bn Trade With South Korea

President Muhammadu Buhari Has encouraged top Korean business leaders to expand their investments in Nigeria, while promising that his administration will continue to make concerted efforts to enhance the domestic climate conducive to economic growth.

According to a statement issued by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari remarked during an audience he provided to leaders of critical Korean enterprises and industries on the margins of the World Bio Summit 2022 in the Republic of Korea capital.

The President noted that “Nigeria remains committed to creating a stable and enabling business environment for foreign investors through the formulation of sound economic policies and improved governance,” adding that “the security forces have been working assiduously with local communities to ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians and foreign investors.”

According to him, “Our administration, has prioritized Power infrastructure under the Presidential Power Initiative. In this regard, Nigeria has procured modern power equipment which was inaugurated in September 2022 as part of the phased project to generate 25,000 megawatts of electricity by 2025. Furthermore, to ensure ease in clearing of cargo, giant strides have been digitalised of the processes in our Sea-Parts as well as airports.”

Making the case for Nigeria as an investment-friendly and desirable location, President Buhari stated, “With a nominal GDP of 431.97 billion USD, Nigeria’s economy remains the largest in Africa, with immense human capital and natural resources.” The continuous progress from the global economic collapse of 2020 implies that the Nigerian economy is on strong path of recovery.

I thus encourage you to take advantage of Nigeria’s numerous investment prospects, particularly in the fields of oil and gas, trade, manufacturing, ICT, creative industry, and cultural exchange. It is important to emphasize that the Nigerian business climate has a low corporate tax regime/VAT rates, flexible labor market circumstances, and straightforward procedures for establishing enterprises.” Both countries’ trade is growing, currently estimated at $1.3bn.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting with his Korean counterpart, Mr. Yoon Suk-Yeol at the Presidential Palace on the sidelines of the First World Bio Summit, the President called for expansion from the long-term gas contract to other areas.

“Earlier, President Suk-Yeol had sympathized with President Buhari over the massive havoc and human losses caused by flood in his country,” the statement by Adesina noted.

“He described Nigeria as Africa’s largest economy and cultural powerhouse that produces huge number of films, expressing confidence that Nigeria’s economic and cultural capabilities will contribute significantly to exchanges and cooperation between both countries.

“Both leaders also discussed the need for cooperation at the multilateral level, particularly at the United Nations with South Korea indicating interest to vie for a seat on the Security Council in 2024 and seeking Nigeria’s support. Similarly, the Korean leader sought Nigeria’s support for her country’s plan to host the 2030 EXPO.

“The issue of peace on the Korean Peninsula, demilitarization, and denuclearization of the region also featured in the bilateral talks.”