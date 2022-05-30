Federal Government Introduces New Policies On Procurement Processes

May 30, 2022 140

The federal government has stated that new policies and innovations to alter the existing procurement value chain for improved procurement and budget implementations has been introduced.

It said the revised methods included Request for Quotation as well as the introduction of electronic documentation and packaging of contract procedures.

The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Mallam Mamman Ahmadu disclosed this at the weekend while at a two-day retreat for Federal Permanent Secretaries held in Uyo weekend.

The retreat had as its theme, “Strengthening Public Procurement for Optimal Effectiveness.” According to him, a better understanding of the new thresholds would make procurement implementation much easier for accounting officers and remove prior regulatory scrutiny on the permanent secretaries.

The DG further said the e-procurement system had been developed by the Bureau in partnership with the World Bank and 10 Ministries, Departments and Agencies selected as Pilot Procuring Entities before the full rollout of the e-system service-wide.

He emphasised that one of the objectives of the retreat was to improve procurement implementation in Nigeria and ensure the effective execution of the annual budget.

“It is rewarding to note that tremendous improvements have been recorded in the public procurement process over the years.

“However, there is a need to do more to maximize on the gains already recorded and to close gaps on the lapses,” he said.

In her remarks, Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi- Esan urged the permanent secretaries to demonstrate commitment to addressing the capacity gaps of all officers involved in procurement cycles.

“This can be done by ensuring frequent training, retraining, tooling/retooling and Performance assessment.

“In line with international best practices and the peculiarities of procurement processes, we must embrace the emplacement of E-procurement practices and private sector participation.”

Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel said the state government was prepared for reforms of procurement services through the enactment of public procurement laws by the state House of Assembly.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Deputy Governor Mr Moses Ekpo stated that the state government had domesticated the regulated procurement culture in the affairs of the state.

“Before the enactment of the procurement Act, corruption was in procurement according to reports accounted for large fractions of government total budget.”