Federal Government Gives Customs N4.1tr Revenue Target

January 17, 2022089
South West Accounts For 80 Percent of Customs Annual Revenue

The Federal Government has set a targeted revenue of about N4.1trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in the year 2022.

The service contributed N2.24trillion into the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) last year, The N4.1trillion revenue target was stated by the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Apapa command of the service, Mr. Yusuf Malanta, during a press briefing in Lagos yesterday.

Mr Y. Malanta, who stated the command was ready to carry into effect the revenue target for year 2022, disclosed that the command collected N870.4billion from importers in 2021. According to him, the revenue profile of the command greatly increased by 68 per cent in 2021 compared to N518.4 billion collected in 2020.

He said: “Happy new year and welcome to 2022, the year of hope and high expectations, particularly with increase in the service revenue target to N4.1 trillion. For us in Apapa Area Command, we have already boarded and fastened our seat belts towards the realisation of this revenue target.

“We hope that the service will surely leverage on the deployment of digital transformation of Customs business processes which will further take care of many control mechanisms through its risk management system.

“This transformation will further harmonise the activities of our stakeholders toward a seamless ease of doing business in the port.”

Speaking on the revenue collected for 2021, Malanta said despite COVID-19, gridlock and other challenges, they were able to overshoot their target.

NPA To Refund N40.13b To Federal Government
Federal Government Gives Customs N4.1tr Revenue Target
