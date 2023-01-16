Federal Government Begins Review Of Minimum Wage

According to the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), a process for reviewing the National Minimum Wage has been started. This was stated in a statement released by the commission’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Njoku, on Sunday in Abuja.

Njoku stated that the commission had had a number of meetings and training sessions in preparation for the Minimum Wage Act 2019’s statewide monitoring, which was slated for review in 2024. He said the monitoring billed to begin on Jan. 23, would help ascertain the compliance level of public and private employers and organisations.

According to him, the monitoring team will among other things inquire if employers keep adequate records of wages and conditions of service of employees.

“The exercise will enlighten the public and private employers and organisations on the economic benefits of adhering to the payment of the National Minimum Wage.

“It will also help in obtaining baseline data on remuneration policies and practices of private sector organisations in order to enrich the commission’s data bank on staff compensation.

“The monitoring exercise will cover the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

Njoku stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as well as the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, will be represented on the monitoring team for the exercise.

He lists the National Bureau of Statistics, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Head of Service of the Federation, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation as other stakeholders.

The spokesman urged all branches of the federal, state, and municipal governments—as well as government-owned companies, businesses in the private sector, and labor unions—to work with the monitoring officers. Nigeria has started reviewing the minimum wage.