Federal Court Grants Okorocha ₦500m Bail

May 31, 20220111
The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Rochas Okorocha, a presidential aspirant and former governor of Imo State.

Okorocha was granted bail on Tuesday by Justice Inyang Ekwo in the sum of ₦500 million and a surety in like sum.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order while ruling on the bail application filed by Okorocha who currently represents Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Bizwatchnigeria reports that Okorocha is being tried on a 17-count charge to the tune of ₦2.9 billion filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies to steal from public coffers, although he has since denied any wrongdoing.

