Federal Agencies Failed To Obey Osinbajo’s Directive – NPA MD

February 25, 2021 36

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, has stated that some Federal Government agencies located at the ports failed to comply with the directive and executive order signed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on ensuring 24-hour port operations and synergy among such agencies.

She made the disclosure during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday.

Usman noted that during Osinbajo’s stint as acting President in 2017, the then acting President signed an executive order on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment and directed the resumption of 24-hour operations at the Apapa port and banned touting by officials or unofficial persons at any port; be it air, land, and seaports in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FRC Seeks Recovery Of N1 Trillion From MDAs

She, however, stated that apart from the NPA, other Federal Government agencies had refused to obey the executive order and no sanction had been handed down to them.

Usman said, “If you recall there is an executive order that was signed by the Vice-President which directed all agencies of government to conduct inspection (of containers) in one location and that executive order was signed in 2017.

“Certain agencies of government have not complied and one of the things we have said is sanctioning for non-compliance of an executive order that was released cannot be done by the Nigerian ports.

“If an agency of government violates an executive order signed by the Vice-President, I believe the Vice-President and indeed the Presidency should sanction that agency for non-compliance but that has not been done. The executive order sought to have all agencies do inspection in one location hence consignees don’t have to have multiple areas of inspection.”

The NPA boss said she had reported the matter to the Presidential Council on Ease of Doing Business chaired by Osinbajo but no sanction had been given to the errant agencies.

READ ALSO: Naira Remains Stable Across Markets

Usman argued that port operations would not run smoothly if it is only the NPA that is meeting its obligation.

She added, “There is an executive order to that extent. Some agencies have not complied. There have been several explanations and justifications for the non-compliance by these agencies. The NPA has raised it to the Presidential Council on Ease of Doing Business chaired by the VP to ensure sanctioning for non-compliance and as I keep saying if a directive is given and agencies don’t comply if there are no consequences for action and inaction that means I have not performed.

“We must be held accountable for not complying with a directive. For example, we have a 24-hour port operation that has been directed. All agencies of government are required to deploy personnel to have a 24-hour port operation. We deployed our personnel but the other legs were absent. And of course, we cannot sanction other agencies of government.

READ ALSO: Food Inflation Is Largest Contributor To Nigeria’s Inflation – Minister

“We drew the attention to the Presidential Council on the Ease of Doing Business to ensure those agencies also participate in the 24-hour ports and that non-compliance has to be done by the Presidency arising from the executive order.”