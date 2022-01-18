fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Fed Govt To Raise N471b From Capital Market In First Quarter

January 18, 20220117
FG May Deduct ₦2.4Tn From Federal Account, List Of poor Nigerians Surpass 42m

The Federal Government has planned to raise about N471 billion in new debt capital from the domestic capital market this quarter as the government begins fundraising to bridge the 2022 budget deficit of about N6.39 trillion.

The provisional debt issuance calendar of the government at the weekend showed that it will raise about N471 billion through short to long-term ordinary bonds and low-end retail savings bonds.

According to the issuance plan, the first auction for ordinary short-to- long term bonds will take place this Wednesday, the same settlement date for the January 2022 issuance of the monthly Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bonds (FGNSBs), which application closed at the weekend.

The February 2022 issuance programme will be repeated in March 2022 to raise between N140 billion and N160 billion through reopening of the 12.50 per cent FGN January 2026 bond and the 20-year January 2042 bond.

The Federal Government plans to spend N17.13 trillion under the 2022 national budget, 18 per cent higher than the 2021 budget. This includes recurrent, non-debt, expenditure of N6.91 trillion or 40 per cent of total expenditure, and capital expenditure of N5.96 trillion or 35 per cent of total expenditure.

Debt servicing is estimated at N3.61 trillion, about 21 per cent of total expenditure or 34 percent of total revenue projection.

However, the government projected total revenue of N10.74 trillion in 2022, leaving a deficit of N6.39 trillion. The government is expected to issue additional Eurobonds and domestic bonds, including its raving Sukuk bond

The DMO showed that Nigeria’s public debt stock stood at N38.01 trillion in the third quarter of 2021. External debt stood at N15.57 trillion or 41 per cent of total public debt while domestic debt stood at N22.43 trillion or 59 per cent of total public debt.

Both the government and private sector experts agreed that Nigeria will remain significantly dependent on borrowings to finance its budget in the meantime

“We do not see any respite to debt accumulation over the medium term, given our expectation that increased borrowings will be required to plug the rising fiscal deficit. Our prognosis is hinged on continued revenue underperformance relative to the budget and persistent increase in expenditure,” Cordros Capital stated.

DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha had said that as a result of poor performance in revenue, there would be increasing borrowing.

According to her, much as the government has been conservative in projecting revenues, it will still be underperforming in revenue.

“So, it means that we are relying increasingly on borrowings to finance the activities of government;” Oniha said.

FG Establishes ₦100m Tech Fund For Youth Empowerment

Related tags :

About Author

Fed Govt To Raise N471b From Capital Market In First Quarter
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSNEWSLETTER
November 7, 20200701

Tanker Explosion on Kara Bridge Kills 2, Burns 29 Vehicles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two persons have been killed and 29 vehicles burnt in a tanker explosion that occurred at Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This was disclosed by the Fe
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 13, 20130223

Trade Policy: FG to Change FOB to CIF

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Federal Government is set to change its trade policy from the present Free on Board (FOB) to Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) which most countries across t
Read More
Buhari To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit On Thursday COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 16, 20210319

Buhari To Attend Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit On Thursday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari is set to leave Abuja for Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday where he will attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit. Garba She
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.