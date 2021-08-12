fbpx

FEC To Boost Power Supply With $2.5m Funding For Four Power Projects

August 12, 20210141
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has given approval for the release of the sum of $2.5 million and N498.23 million for four power projects to improve the transmission and distribution of power supply in the country.

The power projects include the purchase and maintenance of transformers, circuit breakers, and other power equipment needed for maximum performance in substations across the country.

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, made the announcement to state house correspondents after Wednesday’s FEC meeting which was headed by Yemi Osinbajo.

An analysis of the projects includes, “the supply and installation of motorised portable hydraulic compressor for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Intern Equipment Nigeria Limited in the sum of $502,950 plus N15,800,000,” Mamman said.

“The second approval was also received for the award of the contract for the supply and delivery of three sets of online partial discharge measurement and monitoring equipment for the TCN in favour of Messrs T and D Technology Limited in the sum of $874,800 offshore plus N240,100,000 onshore with a delivery period of nine months.

“The third approval was the award of the contract for the repairs of 100 MVA and four sets of 60 MVA 132/33 power transformers for TCN in favour of GT Engineering Limited in the sum of $661,220 offshore and N127,758,781 onshore with a delivery period of 12 months.

“On the last one, approval was also granted for the contract for procurement of 10 sets of 330 KV and 30 sets of 133 KV circuit breaker for the TCN in favour of Horsepower Engineering Trading Limited in the sum of $502,719 plus N114,571,500 with a delivery period of six months.”

The FEC had earmarked the sum of N454 million and US$6.2 million for the construction of two power substations in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom.

