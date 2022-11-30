FEC Orders Compulsory Use of Mother Tongue As Teaching Medium in Primary Schools

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a new National Language Policy that makes various mother tongues as mandatory means of instruction from Primary one to Primary six.

Briefing state house correspondents, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, stated that the policy is effective immediately and that the government recognizes that its implementation will be difficult, but that it is necessary to promote the cultivation and use of all Nigerian languages.

He revealed that 29 languages have become extinct as of today, leaving the country with 625 languages.

As a result, he revealed that the mother tongue will be used exclusively for the first six years of education, before being combined with the English language beginning in Junior Secondary School.

Even though the policy is now officially in effect, Adamu believes it will not be fully implemented until the government develops instructional materials and qualified teachers are available.

He also said that the mother tongue used in each school will be the dominant language spoken in the community where it is located.