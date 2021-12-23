FEC Okays Spending On 16 Electricity Projects

December 23, 2021 162

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval of 16 projects brought forward by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over FEC meeting which took place at the state house on Thursday.

Aliyu who spoke with reporters at the end of the meeting, stated that the cost of the new power projects is $65,606,420, €15,152,651 and N31,360,272,397.

He placed the blame of the issue of erratic power supply in Nigeria on the lack of attention given to the development of the sector in the past.

He stated that the Buhari-led administration has done more than previous administrations to make certain that Nigerians enjoy improved supply of electricity.

“Today, I presented to the council 16 memos, which I seek for council’s approval and the council graciously approved all of them. At this point, let me say what these approvals will do to the nation’s electricity supply,” Aliyu said.

“As we’re all aware, the major problem we’re having in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is to be able to evacuate sufficient electricity and distribute them. That is to say, we have a very weak transmission grid and distribution segment of the value chain.

“We may not be having much problem with generation. So, unless we’re able to strengthen the electricity grid, which is nationwide, and to expand, and to be able to evacuate, what the grid can take to consumers, we will have a lot of problems ahead of us.

“So, what we’re doing currently through various and several interventions is to be able to repair the grid by constructing new transmission lines, bringing in new equipments to replace the old ones at our substations.

“So, the operational capacity, as you all know now is hovering around 5,000 megawatts and the transmission and distribution. So, these projects that we brought to council today and got approvals are all geared towards strengthening the willing capacity of the transmission and towards distribution.

“Even though as you all know, the distribution segment of the NESI is been privatised, but we cannot fold our arms and allow them to continue not to do much in order to evacuate what the transmission can bring. So, these memos, although 16 of them but they’re all geared towards achieving what I’ve just explained.”

The minister stated further that the federal government ordered for power equipment while assuring that Nigerians will soon witness the outcome of the ongoing investments.