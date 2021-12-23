FEC Okays N3.5bn For Water Projects In Yobe State

December 23, 2021 102

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the disbursement of the sum of N3.5 billion for some projects which will facilitate water supply to communities in Yobe state.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on Wednesday while speaking to state house correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister noted that the projects were granted approval in two phases and will focus on supply of boreholes, solar panels, as well as rehabilitation of water treatment plants.

“Council today approved a memo for the execution of two contracts for the Gashua water supply project phase II in Yobe state. Lot ‘A’ was in the sum of N1.27 billion and Lot ‘B’ in the sum of N2.24 billion,” he said,

“Essentially, one lot is for extension of water supply service to Zango and Sabon Garin Lamido, comprising of boreholes, solar panels and so on.

“The other contract is for the upgrading of the existing water works, which also includes the rehabilitation of some renovated tanks and provision of portable water treatment plants, as well as a host of other ancillary facilities.”

He added that the water supply contract will run for 18 months, and is expected to address the prevalence of kidney disease among residents of Gashua.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, on his part, stated that the council authorized funds for the production of soil test kits, laboratory equipment, and for research institutes to produce seedlings.

“The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development presented two memos. First was a memo seeking approval for the award of contracts to agricultural institutes and research agencies for the production and distribution of seeds and seedling to farmers,” he said.

“This is at the cost of N2,164,702,006.78. The approval, which was given, will now help our research institutes to produce seeds for farmers, to aid next year’s farming season.

“The second memo was for an approval for the award of contract for the purchase of 1,014 soil test kits and soil laboratory analytical equipment for the National Institute of Soil Science at the cost of N278,008,581.63, and council approved.”

As a mark of respect, the council observed a minute silence to honour Hussaini Akwanga, a former minister of labour and productivity, who died on December 17.