fbpx
FEC Okays Installation Of N1.28 Billion Airport Surveillance Cameras

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]AVIATIONCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

FEC Okays Installation Of N1.28 Billion Airport Surveillance Cameras

February 4, 2021026
FEC Okays Installation Of N1.3 Billion Airport Surveillance Camera

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a N1.28 billion contract for the design, supply, and installation of PTZ long-range tarmac camera surveillance system at two International airports.

At council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the members made the approval for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

“The total sum of the contract is N1,278,594,250. This is in order to upgrade and provide security and safety for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, especially to avoid incidence on the air site and runway,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lufthansa Mandates Specific Face Masks For Travellers

Mohammed added that the council approved a contract worth N783,521,275 inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT for the procurement of two hydrographic survey boats for the National Inland Waterways Authority.

The minister who briefed journalists on behalf of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the contract was awarded in favour of Messrs First Index Project and Services Limited and was expected to be completed in six months.

Related tags :

About Author

FEC Okays Installation Of N1.28 Billion Airport Surveillance Cameras
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
October 1, 2017046

FG Will Complete 2nd Niger Bridge – Osinbajo

The Federal Government is committed to the completion of ongoing projects in the South East including the second Niger bridge, East-West road and others, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Pro
Read More
funds COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 29, 2016045

FG, States, LGs July Allocations Slide By N65billion

The Federal Ministry of Finance has said the revenue allocation to the federal, states and local governments dropped by N65bn in July, from N559bn realised in June. According to a Reuters’ report a th
Read More
Volkswagen AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
January 15, 2019047

Volkswagen to Infuse $800 Million, Build New Electric Vehicle in U.S.

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday it is investing $800 million to build a new electric vehicle at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as it shifts toward zero emission vehicles. The German aut
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon