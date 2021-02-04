FEC Okays Installation Of N1.28 Billion Airport Surveillance Cameras

February 4, 2021 26

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a N1.28 billion contract for the design, supply, and installation of PTZ long-range tarmac camera surveillance system at two International airports.

At council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the members made the approval for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

“The total sum of the contract is N1,278,594,250. This is in order to upgrade and provide security and safety for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, especially to avoid incidence on the air site and runway,” he said.

Mohammed added that the council approved a contract worth N783,521,275 inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT for the procurement of two hydrographic survey boats for the National Inland Waterways Authority.

The minister who briefed journalists on behalf of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said the contract was awarded in favour of Messrs First Index Project and Services Limited and was expected to be completed in six months.